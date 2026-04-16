Yandex metrika counter

Pakistan says no date set for new round of US-Iran talks

  • World
  • Share
Pakistan says no date set for new round of US-Iran talks
Source: Reuters

No dates have been set for a second round of talks between the United States and Iran, a spokesperson for Pakistan’s foreign ministry said on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He added that nuclear issues are among the topics being discussed by the two sides.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      