Pakistan says no date set for new round of US-Iran talks
- 16 Apr 2026 13:22
- 16 Apr 2026 13:23
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Source: Reuters
No dates have been set for a second round of talks between the United States and Iran, a spokesperson for Pakistan’s foreign ministry said on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
He added that nuclear issues are among the topics being discussed by the two sides.
By Nijat Babayev