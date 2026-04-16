Tokayev announces Mongolian president's visit to Kazakhstan next week
- 16 Apr 2026 13:40
- 16 Apr 2026 15:02
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Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa is expected to visit Kazakhstan next week, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a ceremony to receive the credentials of four foreign ambassadors.
The credentials were presented by Adel Ahmed Sulaiman Alghenaiman (Ambassador of Kuwait), Gunaajav Batjargal (Ambassador of Mongolia), Mireille Martini (Ambassador of Monaco), and Yuri Pavel Santacruz Perdomo (Ambassador of El Salvador), News.Az reports, citing Trend.
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“Next week promises to be quite eventful, as we are expecting a visit by the President of Mongolia. In addition, Astana will host the UN-backed Regional Environmental Summit and the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea,” Tokayev said.
He said Kazakhstan is seeking to develop an open-market economy and welcomes foreign investment, adding that the country maintains close contacts with major international financial institutions and organisations.
Tokayev paid a state visit to Mongolia on October 28–29, 2024.