Bluesky down: Users report feed outages worldwide

+ ↺ − 16 px

A widespread outage disrupted the social media platform Bluesky on Thursday, with users across the United States, the United Kingdom, and parts of Europe reporting issues affecting core features of the service.

While many users were still able to log into their accounts, the platform’s Home and Explore feeds failed to load properly, leaving timelines either completely blank or filled with repeated error messages, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The disruption appeared to be a partial outage rather than a complete shutdown.

Users reported seeing messages such as “Failed to load feeds” and “Unable to connect,” pointing to a breakdown in the system responsible for delivering real-time content. Monitoring data suggested the issue was most concentrated in US-based infrastructure, but its impact quickly spread internationally.

Bluesky later confirmed that the problem was linked to an upstream service provider, indicating the fault lay in external infrastructure rather than the platform itself. Such incidents highlight how modern social platforms operate in layers – meaning core systems can remain online even as essential services like feed delivery fail.

The outage also underscores a key challenge for decentralised networks like Bluesky. Although designed to reduce reliance on a single controlling system, they still depend on shared backend services and data routing layers. As the platform continues to grow, ensuring stability across these interconnected systems will be critical, particularly when even short disruptions can render the service effectively unusable for users.

News.Az