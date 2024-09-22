Hezbollah retaliates with over 100 rockets across a broader area of Israel
Hezbollah fired over 100 rockets early Sunday , targeting a broader and deeper area in northern Israel, with some rockets landing near Haifa, as Israel responded with hundreds of strikes on Lebanon. The situation appeared to be escalating toward full-scale war after months of rising tensions.
The overnight rocket barrage triggered air raid sirens across northern Israel, prompting thousands to rush into shelters. The Israeli military reported that the rockets were fired "toward civilian areas," signaling a potential escalation, as previous attacks had primarily focused on military targets.
One of the rockets hit near a residential building in Kiryat Bialik, a town close to Haifa, injuring at least three people and igniting fires in buildings and vehicles. Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service confirmed that four people were wounded by shrapnel in the attack.
