Rubio Strips Soleimani Relatives of US Green Cards
US cancels green cards for Soleimani kin, federal detention underway.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has revoked the green cards of two foreign nationals linked to the family of late Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, News.Az reports citing Newsonair Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter were detained by federal agents after their lawful permanent resident status was terminated. Both are currently in the custody of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
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According to the State Department, Afshar was an outspoken supporter of Iran’s government and promoted its propaganda while residing in the United States. Officials cited her public statements praising Iran’s leadership and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which the US designates as a terrorist organisation.
Rubio stated that the U.S. will not permit foreign nationals who support anti-American regimes to remain in the country. The action is part of a broader effort that recently included revoking the legal status of other individuals linked to senior Iranian officials, who are now barred from future entry into the US
By Leyla Şirinova