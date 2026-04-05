Trump reports killing Iranian leaders
Trump: Top Iranian military leaders 'Terminated' in massive Tehran strike.
US President Donald Trump claimed that a "massive strike" in Tehran had killed several top Iranian military leaders, sharing a video on Truth Social purportedly showing the strike, News.Az reports, citing INDIATODAY Though the timing of the attack was not mentioned.
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US President Donald Trump claimed in a Truth Social post that several of Tehran’s top military leaders had been “terminated” in what he described as a “massive strike” on the Iranian capital. The post, accompanied by a one-minute seven-second video purportedly showing the explosions lighting up the sky, came amid rapidly intensifying hostilities in West Asia and mounting uncertainty over the next phase of the conflict.
By Leyla Şirinova