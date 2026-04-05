Trump reports killing Iranian leaders

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Trump: Top Iranian military leaders 'Terminated' in massive Tehran strike.

US President Donald Trump claimed that a "massive strike" in Tehran had killed several top Iranian military leaders, sharing a video on Truth Social purportedly showing the strike, News.Az reports, citing INDIATODAY Though the timing of the attack was not mentioned.

US President Donald Trump claimed in a Truth Social post that several of Tehran’s top military leaders had been “terminated” in what he described as a “massive strike” on the Iranian capital. The post, accompanied by a one-minute seven-second video purportedly showing the explosions lighting up the sky, came amid rapidly intensifying hostilities in West Asia and mounting uncertainty over the next phase of the conflict.

News.Az