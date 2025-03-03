In return for what could Türkiye allow Russia to build a second NPP?

Energy security and independence have become increasingly relevant topics for Türkiye amid the evolving geopolitical landscape and Ankara's ambitions to diversify its energy sources.

The construction of the first power unit at the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, discussions about building a second nuclear plant in Sinop, and plans to establish a gas hub in cooperation with Russia are all part of Türkiye's strategic agenda in the energy sector.

In an exclusive interview with News.Az, Turkish expert Engin Özer shared his insights on the prospects of cooperation with Russia in the nuclear energy sector, potential alternatives for building the second nuclear power plant, and the impact of current political factors on decision-making. He also commented on Türkiye's interest in new projects, such as floating nuclear power plants, and the likelihood of Ankara considering proposals from other countries, including South Korea and France.

What will be the outcome of the negotiations on the construction of the second nuclear power plant, and how will this impact Türkiye's energy independence? What new initiatives could strengthen the energy partnership between Moscow and Ankara? These and other pressing questions are explored in our interview.

Source: Shutterstock

- Russia has shown interest in participating in the project to build a second nuclear power plant (NPP) in Türkiye. However, for now, Ankara's priority is to commission the first power unit of the Akkuyu NPP. This was stated by Türkiye's Minister of Energy, A. Bayraktar, who emphasized that Russia is actively working on the second NPP project, planned for construction in Sinop. Nevertheless, the main goal for Türkiye at the moment is to launch the first reactor at Akkuyu as soon as possible. How likely is it that Russia will secure the contract for the construction of the second NPP in Sinop, considering Türkiye's current focus on launching the first power unit at Akkuyu?

-The situation is more complex than it seems. Do you know why? If you had asked this question two or three months ago, I would have said it was quite possible. However, the situation has changed due to the cooling of relations between Türkiye and Russia. This is evident.

As is well understood, large-scale projects like energy projects are essentially strategic assets for countries. Türkiye seeks to use them to advance its geopolitical ambitions.

There is now an understanding that Rosatom might be willing to make concessions and compromises. This is undoubtedly a positive aspect.

However, it remains unclear what exactly Ankara could gain in return. If peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia take place, Türkiye might grant Russia the opportunity to build the second NPP in Sinop.

- Are there alternative proposals from other countries for the construction of the second NPP in Türkiye, and how could this influence Ankara's decision?

- Yes, there is indeed an alternative option. South Korea's company has shown interest, and as far as I know, negotiations are already underway. A third option was a Japanese company, but their prices are very high. There is also a fourth option — France. Interestingly, the French proposal is one of the most optimal. Moreover, relations between the European Union and Türkiye are likely to be rebooted soon in favor of Türkiye.

Therefore, there is a high probability that if Rosatom does not secure this project, the French might take it over.

- What role will the Akkuyu NPP project play in ensuring Türkiye's energy independence and reducing dependence on natural gas imports?

- Türkiye aims to have several independent energy sources due to the continuously growing energy consumption in the country. This involves not only hydroelectric power plants and gas terminals, which have already been established as alternatives, but also wind turbines, which are currently insufficient. This option is also being considered, but its potential is clearly limited. Additionally, coal-fired power plants currently in operation demonstrate low efficiency. This is why Türkiye has decided to move forward in this direction.тIn the long term, Türkiye will likely have a third and even a fourth NPP.

Source: Shutterstock

- In light of the 40th anniversary of Russian gas supplies to Türkiye in 2026, what new projects or initiatives are planned to further strengthen the energy partnership between the two countries?

- The most important thing is that Russia is trying to create a gas hub in Türkiye, as you know. Yes, such a project does exist. However, besides this, no other projects in this direction are currently being considered.

Türkiye has shown interest in Rosatom's project to create floating nuclear power plants, such as the "Akademik Lomonosov." These floating stations can supply electricity to a population of about 300–350 thousand people. Türkiye is interested in purchasing such floating NPPs.

However, as far as I know, Russia is not particularly interested in developing this technology for Türkiye. Moreover, no other projects have been proposed at the moment.

News.Az