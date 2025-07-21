News.az
News
Energy Security
Tag:
Energy Security
Strait of Hormuz closure would hit China’s energy security
01 Mar 2026-13:48
Why energy security has become a permanent global issue
12 Feb 2026-22:35
IEA forecasts Europe's record LNG imports in 2026
23 Jan 2026-15:54
Why Azerbaijani gas has become strategic for Europe
23 Jan 2026-08:41
Azerbaijan, EU review cooperation agenda, energy security
04 Dec 2025-17:05
Türkiye finds a way to become indispensable to Washington
09 Oct 2025-09:14
Azerbaijan expands energy footprint in Europe
18 Sep 2025-11:00
From Moscow to Baku: How SOCAR and Türkiye could redefine Bulgaria’s energy future
20 Aug 2025-15:47
UK greenlights £38 billion Sizewell C nuclear project
22 Jul 2025-12:00
Hungary, Serbia set to jointly construct new oil pipeline
21 Jul 2025-17:22
Latest News
Iranian Revolutionary Guards claim strikes in northern Iraq
Jordan reopens air space after partial closure
Sterling tumbles as Middle East conflict pushes oil higher
Elliott boosts Pinterest stake by $1 billion, shares surge
Reports: Iran’s Seyed Majid Ebn Al-Reza killed in attack
Russian PM thanks Azerbaijan for helping evacuate citizens
Rosatom warns over threat to Iran’s Bushehr nuclear plant
Tunisia jails tycoon Mabrouk and ex-PM Chahed
Saudi Aramco eyes alternative routes to bypass Strait of Hormuz
IRGC warns of more crushing strikes against US and Israel
