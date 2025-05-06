India crosses the line: Pakistan under missile attack - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan’s military spokesman, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif, told ARY News on Tuesday that Indian forces launched missile strikes on three locations inside Pakistan, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

According to Sharif, the missiles targeted the cities of Bahawalpur, Muzaffarabad, and Kotli. “We were struck from the east—missiles hit power infrastructure in Muzaffarabad and Bahawalpur. This blatant act of aggression will be met with a firm response,” he said.

In contrast, the Indian military asserted that it carried out “precision strikes” against terrorist camps located in Pakistan. Following the escalation, a spokesperson for Pakistan International Airlines announced that flights are now being rerouted to Karachi.

News.Az