Trump reveals massive $300 billion refinery project in Texas

U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans for what he called the first new oil refinery in the United States in 50 years, unveiling a $300 billion project set for the Port of Brownsville, Texas.

In a statement on Tuesday, March 10, Trump said America First Refining would develop the project with investment support from India’s Reliance Industries, which he described as the country’s largest privately held energy company, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“America is returning to real energy dominance,” Trump said while announcing the project, calling the investment “the biggest in U.S. history.”

According to Trump, the refinery will be built in Brownsville, Texas and is expected to increase domestic fuel production while supporting U.S. energy exports.

He said the facility would supply U.S. markets, strengthen national security and expand global energy shipments from the Gulf Coast.

The project is also expected to create thousands of jobs in South Texas while generating billions of dollars in economic activity in the region.

Partnership with Indian energy giant

Trump credited investment from Reliance Industries for helping advance the project. The company, headquartered in India, operates one of the world’s largest refining complexes and has expanded its international energy investments in recent years.

The U.S. president linked the project to his administration’s economic agenda, including efforts to streamline permits and reduce taxes to attract major energy investments.

“Thank you to our partners in India, and their largest privately held Energy Company, Reliance, for this tremendous Investment. It is because of our America First Agenda, streamlining permits, and lowering taxes, that have attracted billions of dollars in deals coming back to our nation.”

Trump added that the refinery deal reflects growing foreign investment in the United States under his administration’s economic policies.

He said the refinery would strengthen American energy production while positioning the United States as a key exporter of petroleum products.

Trump also said the facility would be designed to operate with modern environmental standards, describing it as “the cleanest refinery in the world.”

If completed, the refinery would represent one of the largest energy infrastructure projects announced in the United States in decades.

News.Az