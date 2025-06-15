Iran open to international pact ensuring its non-nuclear weapons status

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran is prepared to finalize an international agreement confirming it does not possess nuclear weapons, Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi stated during a meeting with foreign diplomats, News.Az informs.

Aragchi emphasized that Iran is prepared for an agreement aimed at confirming the country's non-pursuit of nuclear weapons, as such weaponry contradicts the principles established in the country.

However, he noted that Tehran would not accept conditions that restrict its legitimate right to develop a peaceful nuclear program. "If the agreement envisages depriving Iran of these rights, we are not prepared to sign it," he stated.

Aragchi also reiterated that the country's nuclear program is exclusively peaceful, and Iran continues to fulfill its obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

News.Az