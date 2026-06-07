Armenia elections: Human rights office monitors voting process

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Armenia’s Human Rights Defender’s Office has launched a comprehensive independent monitoring operation for election day. Specialized staff members have been on duty since early Sunday morning to track, evaluate, and address any potential human rights-related complaints or reports emerging from the electoral process.

To support citizens throughout the voting period, the watchdog agency has established a round-the-clock emergency hotline to provide immediate consultations and legal assistance. Alongside field observation, the agency is conducting extensive media monitoring to track any public or digital reports concerning human rights violations or voting irregularities, News.Az reports, citing Armenpress.

Citizens wishing to report an issue or seek assistance can reach the Human Rights Defender’s Office by dialing the short hotline at 116, or via mobile at 096 116 100

News.Az