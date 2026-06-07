US military shoots down 2 Iranian drones in Strait of Hormuz

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US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that American forces shot down two Iranian one-way attack drones over the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday. According to military officials, the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) posed an immediate threat to international maritime traffic navigating the strategically vital global shipping lane.

"Earlier today, US forces in the Middle East shot down two Iranian one-way attack drones that threatened international maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM stated on the social media platform X. The military command added that American forces "remain postured and ready to continue defending against Iranian aggression,", News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency

The drone interceptions mark the latest flare-up in long-running friction between Washington and Tehran. Regional instability escalated dramatically earlier this year following combined US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran in late February, which ignited a volatile cycle of retaliatory actions across the Middle East.

In response to those February strikes, Iran launched retaliatory operations targeting Israel and countries hosting US military installations. Tehran also actively disrupted commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz—a crucial transit choke point for global energy supplies. While a subsequent ceasefire managed to temporarily cool the conflict, the drone incident underscores the fragile security environment as diplomatic channels scramble to negotiate a more permanent regional agreement.

News.Az