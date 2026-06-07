Moscow says its forces seized Kharkiv village near border

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia claimed on Saturday that its forces have seized another settlement in northeastern Ukraine as fighting continues along the border.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced via Telegram that the village of Shevchenka, located in Ukraine’s frontline Kharkiv region, has fallen under Moscow’s control. The small settlement is situated strategically just 1 kilometer (0.62 miles) from the Ukrainian-Russian border, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Kyiv has not yet commented on the Russian Defense Ministry's claims. Due to the high-intensity nature of the ongoing conflict, independent verification of frontline territorial gains remains challenging.

News.Az