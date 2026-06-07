Corporate crypto holders face losses after market decline

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The sharp downturn in cryptocurrency markets has left some of the largest corporate holders of digital assets facing substantial unrealized losses as bitcoin fell to $59,000, its lowest level in 19 months.

The decline wiped more than $20,000 from bitcoin’s value in roughly three weeks and added pressure across the broader crypto market, News.Az reports, citing CryptoPotato.

Among the companies most affected is Strategy, the largest corporate holder of bitcoin, which holds 843,706 BTC acquired at an average price of $75,600. The company’s holdings, purchased for about $63.8 billion, are now valued at approximately $51.6 billion, leaving it with an unrealized loss of more than $12 billion.

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Bitmine has also suffered significant losses on its ethereum holdings, with unrealized losses exceeding $10 billion according to data from Lookonchain.

SharpLink is down by around $1.7 billion on its ethereum exposure, while Japan-based Metaplanet has recorded unrealized losses of more than $1.4 billion on its bitcoin holdings. Forward Industries follows with paper losses of about $1.14 billion linked to its solana position.

The figures highlight the scale of losses facing corporate crypto investors following the latest market decline, although the values remain subject to change as cryptocurrency prices continue to fluctuate.

News.Az