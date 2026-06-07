Iran national football team departs Türkiye amid visa delays
Photo: Yeni Şafak
Iran’s national football team has departed Türkiye for Mexico after completing a 15-day training camp in Antalya in preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The move comes as 15 members of the delegation are still awaiting United States visas, despite all players and coaching staff having secured entry permits, News.Az reports, citing Yeni Şafak.
The team’s relocation to Mexico marks the next stage of its World Cup preparations, as administrative issues continue to affect parts of the travelling party.
By Leyla Şirinova