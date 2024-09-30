Israel starts ground operation in Lebanon -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has begun a limited ground operation in the border areas of southern Lebanon, News.Az reports citing the IDF.

At least 59 people have been killed and 65 wounded in #Israeli strikes in #Lebanon. This was reported by the #Lebanese Health Ministry.



The ministry recorded civilian casualties in the provinces of the South and #Bekaa. In #Beirut alone, at least four people were killed and… pic.twitter.com/Kz5McyNCcu — News.Az (@news_az) October 1, 2024

"In accordance with the decision of the political echelon, a few hours ago, the IDF began limited, localized, and targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence against Hezbollah terrorist targets and infrastructure in southern Lebanon. These targets are located in villages close to the border and pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel," the statement reads.The army stressed that "the IDF is operating according to a methodical plan set out by the General Staff and the Northern Command which IDF soldiers have trained and prepared for in recent months." "The Israeli Air Force and IDF Artillery are supporting the ground forces with precise strikes on military targets in the area," the statement adds."These operations were approved and carried out in accordance with the decision of the political echelon. Operation Northern Arrows will continue according to the situational assessment and in parallel to combat in Gaza and in other arenas. The IDF is continuing to operate to achieve the goals of the war and is doing everything necessary to defend the citizens of Israel and return the citizens of northern Israel to their homes," the army pointed out.

News.Az