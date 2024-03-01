News.az
Tag:
Ground Operation
Israeli military launches ground operation in northern Gaza
04 Apr 2025-11:10
Israeli troops expand ground operation in northern Gaza
07 Nov 2024-10:37
Israeli military says ground op in Lebanon will be brief, no plans to enter major cities
01 Oct 2024-17:40
Hezbollah says no Israeli troops entered Lebanese territory
01 Oct 2024-15:16
Israeli military urges evacuation of over 20 Lebanese towns
01 Oct 2024-14:46
Israeli military urges Lebanese civilians to avoid vehicle travel south of Litani River
01 Oct 2024-11:42
'Enough is enough': Ex-Israeli PM reacts to IDF ground op in Lebanon
01 Oct 2024-09:53
US backs Israel's right to defend against Hezbollah amid limited IDF raids
01 Oct 2024-08:49
Israel starts ground operation in Lebanon -VIDEO
01 Oct 2024-03:30
Intense clashes erupt in Khartoum as Sudanese army launches major offensive
26 Sep 2024-15:41
