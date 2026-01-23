Lenovo seeks global AI model partnerships to power devices

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lenovo plans to partner with multiple large language model (LLM) developers worldwide as it aims to establish itself as a global player in artificial intelligence, the company’s Chief Financial Officer Winston Cheng said at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The world’s largest PC maker intends to integrate AI across its product lineup, from PCs and smartphones to wearables. Earlier this month, Lenovo launched Kira, a cross-device AI system designed to work with external LLM partners rather than relying on an in-house model, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Cheng said Lenovo is adopting an “orchestrator approach”, building a platform that connects various AI models depending on regional regulations and market needs. Potential partners include Mistral AI in Europe, Humain in Saudi Arabia, and Alibaba and DeepSeek in China. He noted that unlike Apple, which currently works with a limited number of AI model providers, Lenovo plans broader collaboration.

The company is also expanding AI infrastructure capabilities. In January, Lenovo announced a partnership with Nvidia to help cloud providers rapidly deploy liquid-cooled hybrid AI data centres, with global rollouts planned, including potential launches in Asia and the Middle East.

