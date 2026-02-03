Man accused of killing Alabama teen cheerleader in Pinson freed on $330K bond

+ ↺ − 16 px

A man accused of killing an Alabama high school cheerleader and shooting three others during a party has been released from jail after posting bond, according to local authorities.

Steven Tyler Whitehead, who faces murder and attempted murder charges, was released from Jefferson County Jail after a judge set bail at $330,000. As part of his release conditions, he is required to wear an electronic monitoring device, News.Az reports, citing FOX News.

Prosecutors accuse Whitehead of fatally shooting 18-year-old Kimber Mills during a bonfire gathering in October 2025 in Pinson, Alabama. Authorities say three other people were injured during the shooting.

According to investigators, the incident began after a confrontation at the party that escalated into gunfire. Law enforcement officials said multiple shots were fired during the chaos.

Mills, a senior at Cleveland High School, was taken to a hospital with severe injuries but later died. She had planned to attend the University of Alabama and pursue a nursing career.

Family members and friends described her as a positive and energetic person who was active in school sports, including cheerleading and track.

One of the injured victims told local media he was wounded while trying to protect others during the incident. Authorities have also charged two individuals with assault related to the earlier altercation, though officials said they are not accused of using firearms.

The release of the suspect on bond has sparked strong reactions from the victim’s family, who said they are concerned about safety and are seeking justice in the case.

The district attorney’s office has not provided additional details about the bond decision. The case is expected to move forward through the court system.

News.Az