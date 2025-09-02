Trump announces US Space Command HQ move to Alabama

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. Space Command headquarters will relocate to Huntsville, Alabama, calling the city “Rocket City” and highlighting the move as a driver for over 30,000 jobs in the state.

Currently based in Colorado Springs, US Space Command is a joint military command separate from the U.S. Space Force, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The decision to move it stems from plans initiated during Trump’s first term, later reversed by President Biden in 2023. Trump cited Colorado’s mail-in voting as a factor in relocating the headquarters.

