Fireworks barge explodes on Lake Martin, injuring several people - VIDEO

A fireworks barge exploded on Lake Martin Friday night during a holiday display, leaving multiple people injured.

The Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Office confirmed the explosion in the Blue Creek area.

The Alexander City Outlook reported that at least five people were injured. Fireworks had been launched from the barge for several minutes when one charge exploded low near the boat, causing the barge to burn while it remained afloat for several minutes, the Outlook reported.

Some of the injured were taken to area hospitals by helicopter, the Outlook reported.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Marine Police division was on the lake patroling during the show. The marine police are investigating the incident and had released no other information by 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

