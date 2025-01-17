Muhammed Kutlu: U.S. actions in Armenia aim to open a new front against Russia - INTERVIEW

+ ↺ − 16 px

The growing U.S.-Armenia partnership, marked by recent strategic agreements, has sparked significant interest across the South Caucasus. With Armenia gradually moving away from its long-standing ally, Russia, and aligning closer with the U.S., the region’s geopolitical dynamics are undergoing a noticeable shift. How sustainable is this realignment, and what implications does it have for neighboring Azerbaijan and broader regional stability?



News.az discusses these critical developments with Turkish political scientist Muhammed Kutlu, who offers an in-depth analysis of the motivations behind the U.S.-Armenia partnership and its potential repercussions for the South Caucasus.

- The main objectives of this agreement are to distance Armenia from its traditional ally, Russia, and to strengthen its military capabilities for a potential revanchist war against Azerbaijan. However, these steps are more reflective of temporary decisions by the current U.S. administration and are unlikely to lead to long-term consequences.- Armenia's demographic situation, with a population of only 2.2 million, 70% of whom are elderly, and its economic weakness make it nearly impossible for the country to strengthen its position against a strong and dynamically developing state like Azerbaijan.- As part of the agreement, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed a series of arrangements, including Armenia’s participation in the U.S.-led international coalition ostensibly created to combat ISIS. The U.S. will also send a special border security team to Armenia and plans to deploy Patriot missile defense systems in the country.-The U.S. aims to distance Armenia from Russia and strengthen its military position for a possible conflict with Azerbaijan. Additionally, Armenia’s large-scale arms purchases from India, likely encouraged by the U.S. given its influence over India, further demonstrate these objectives.- It is premature to talk about Russia completely losing Armenia. Despite Armenia’s steps toward the U.S., Russian-language culture remains prevalent in the region, which is a significant factor. Furthermore, Russia is likely awaiting the return of Donald Trump, who may revise Biden’s administration's actions in the region.- The agreements signed and Armenia's military strengthening may seem like an attempt to open a new front against Russia. However, the actions of the Biden administration are unlikely to result in long-term changes, especially considering that its term ends on January 20. Donald Trump is expected to focus on ending conflicts and restoring U.S. power.- Even with military reinforcement, Armenia cannot present a serious threat to Azerbaijan. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan understands this reality and seeks to establish long-term agreements with Azerbaijan, including the opening of the Zangezur Corridor.- These efforts are constrained by the temporary decisions of the current U.S. administration. Turkiye's growing influence in the region and Pashinyan's understanding of regional realities hinder the long-term plans of the U.S. and the Armenian diaspora. Imperialist forces can no longer act as freely in the region as they once did.

News.Az