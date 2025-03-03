Oscar Winners 2025: Full list of winners

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 97th Academy Awards, also known as the 2025 Oscars, have finally arrived and are set to celebrate the best of the best in the world of movies from 2024, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Going into tonight, Emilia Pérez is leading the way with 13 nods, but Wicked and The Brutalist aren't too far behind with 10 nods apiece.

There are 23 categories tonight that will see 23 winners, but all the films and the incredible people behind them are all worth highlighting. So, be sure to check all the nominees below and, as they are announced, those that walked away victorious in each category!

Oscar Winners 2025

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Director

Sean Baker (Anora) - WINNER

Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)

James Mangold (A Complete Unknown)

Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)

Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)

Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody (The Brutalist) - WINNER

Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)

Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)

Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)

Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)

Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez)

Mikey Madison (Anora) - WINNER

Demi Moore (The Substance)

Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here)

Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov (Anora)

Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain) - WINNER

Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)

Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)

Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)

Actress in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown)

Ariana Grande (Wicked)

Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)

Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)

Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez) - WINNER

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

A Complete Unknown

Conclave - WINNER

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anora - WINNER

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Cinematography

The Brutalist - WINNER

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

Animated Feature Film

Flow - WINNER

Inside Out 2

Memoir Of A Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Music (Original Score)

The Brutalist - WINNER

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Music (Original Song)

El Mal (Emilia Pérez) - WINNER

The Journey (The Six Triple Eight)

Like A Bird (Sing Sing)

Mi Camino (Emilia Pérez)

Never Too Late (Elton John: Never Too Late)

Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked - WINNER

Film Editing

Anora - WINNER

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Documentary Feature Film

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land - WINNER

Porcelain War

Soundtrack To A Coup D’Etat

Sugarcane

Documentary Short Film

Death By Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments Of A Beating Heart

The Only Girl In The Orchestra - WINNER

International Feature Film

I’m Still Here (Brazil) - WINNER

The Girl With The Needle (Denmark)

Emilia Pérez (France)

The Seed Of The Sacred Fig (Germany)

Flow (Latvia)

Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance - WINNER

Wicked

Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two - WINNER

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes

Wicked

Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked - WINNER

Animated Short Film

Beautiful Men

In The Shadow Of The Cypress - WINNER

Magic Candies

Wander To Wonder

Yuck!

Live-Action Short Film

A Lien

Anuja

I’m Not A Robot - WINNER

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two - WINNER

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

