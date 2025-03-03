Oscar Winners 2025: Full list of winners
Photo: Reuters
The 97th Academy Awards, also known as the 2025 Oscars, have finally arrived and are set to celebrate the best of the best in the world of movies from 2024, News.Az reports citing Reuters.
Going into tonight, Emilia Pérez is leading the way with 13 nods, but Wicked and The Brutalist aren't too far behind with 10 nods apiece.
There are 23 categories tonight that will see 23 winners, but all the films and the incredible people behind them are all worth highlighting. So, be sure to check all the nominees below and, as they are announced, those that walked away victorious in each category!
Oscar Winners 2025
Best Picture
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- I’m Still Here
- Nickel Boys
- The Substance
- Wicked
Best Director
- Sean Baker (Anora) - WINNER
- Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)
- James Mangold (A Complete Unknown)
- Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)
- Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)
Actor in a Leading Role
- Adrien Brody (The Brutalist) - WINNER
- Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)
- Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)
- Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)
- Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)
Actress in a Leading Role
- Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)
- Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez)
- Mikey Madison (Anora) - WINNER
- Demi Moore (The Substance)
- Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here)
Actor in a Supporting Role
- Yura Borisov (Anora)
- Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain) - WINNER
- Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)
- Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)
- Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)
Actress in a Supporting Role
- Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown)
- Ariana Grande (Wicked)
- Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)
- Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)
- Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez) - WINNER
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave - WINNER
- Emilia Pérez
- Nickel Boys
- Sing Sing
Writing (Original Screenplay)
- Anora - WINNER
- The Brutalist
- A Real Pain
- September 5
- The Substance
Cinematography
- The Brutalist - WINNER
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Maria
- Nosferatu
Animated Feature Film
- Flow - WINNER
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir Of A Snail
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
Music (Original Score)
- The Brutalist - WINNER
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
Music (Original Song)
- El Mal (Emilia Pérez) - WINNER
- The Journey (The Six Triple Eight)
- Like A Bird (Sing Sing)
- Mi Camino (Emilia Pérez)
- Never Too Late (Elton John: Never Too Late)
Production Design
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Nosferatu
- Wicked - WINNER
Film Editing
- Anora - WINNER
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
Documentary Feature Film
- Black Box Diaries
- No Other Land - WINNER
- Porcelain War
- Soundtrack To A Coup D’Etat
- Sugarcane
Documentary Short Film
- Death By Numbers
- I Am Ready, Warden
- Incident
- Instruments Of A Beating Heart
- The Only Girl In The Orchestra - WINNER
International Feature Film
- I’m Still Here (Brazil) - WINNER
- The Girl With The Needle (Denmark)
- Emilia Pérez (France)
- The Seed Of The Sacred Fig (Germany)
- Flow (Latvia)
Makeup and Hairstyling
- A Different Man
- Emilia Pérez
- Nosferatu
- The Substance - WINNER
- Wicked
Visual Effects
- Alien: Romulus
- Better Man
- Dune: Part Two - WINNER
- Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes
- Wicked
Costume Design
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Gladiator II
- Nosferatu
- Wicked - WINNER
Animated Short Film
- Beautiful Men
- In The Shadow Of The Cypress - WINNER
- Magic Candies
- Wander To Wonder
- Yuck!
Live-Action Short Film
- A Lien
- Anuja
- I’m Not A Robot - WINNER
- The Last Ranger
- The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
Sound
- A Complete Unknown
- Dune: Part Two - WINNER
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot