Congo confirms 343 Ebola cases as Bunia airport reopening nears

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Democratic Republic of the Congo's latest Ebola outbreak has reached 343 confirmed cases, Health Minister Roger Kamba announced on Monday as authorities intensify efforts to contain the deadly virus in the country's eastern region.

The update came following high-level coordination meetings on the Ebola response chaired by Prime Minister Judith Suminwa, with officials reporting that intervention measures are becoming increasingly focused in the areas most affected by the outbreak, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

According to the government, response operations have improved following a recent mission to Bunia, the capital of Ituri Province, which remains the epicenter of the current outbreak.

In a significant development, authorities said Bunia Airport is expected to reopen this week after being closed to regular traffic during the health emergency. The airport has so far remained accessible only for humanitarian flights supporting response efforts.

Government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya said preventive health measures have now been installed at the airport, including handwashing stations and temperature screening facilities.

"The Bunia airport will be reopened this week, because preventive measures facilities, notably for handwashing and temperature checks, have been put in place," Muyaya said.

Officials believe the reopening will accelerate the delivery of medical supplies, humanitarian assistance and personnel needed to combat the outbreak.

The current Ebola outbreak was officially declared on May 15 and marks the 17th Ebola outbreak recorded in the Democratic Republic of the Congo since the virus was first identified in the country in 1976.

The DRC has long been at the center of global efforts to combat Ebola, with repeated outbreaks testing the country's healthcare infrastructure and emergency response systems. Health authorities continue to monitor the situation closely while working to prevent further transmission of the virus.

The latest figures underscore the ongoing public health challenge facing the country as officials race to contain the outbreak and prevent its spread to additional communities.

News.Az