'Predator: Badlands' trailer teases bloody battle on deadliest alien planet - VIDEO

A new trailer for Predator: Badlands has been released.

Predator: Badlands arrives in United States theaters this coming November, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the movie stars Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi.

The Predator: Badlands trailer follows a young Yautja named Dek is sent to the “most dangerous” alien planet “in the universe” to hunt an apex predator creature who “can’t be killed.” While there, he meets an android created by Weyland-Yutani named This, who is played by Fanning.

The synopsis for the movie reads, “Predator: Badlands, which stars Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, is set in the future on a remote planet, where a young Predator, outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Fanning) and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.”

Trachtenberg produces the movie alongside John Davis, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt, and Brent O’Connor.

This will be the ninth film that is part of the Predator franchise, which began in 1987 with the John McTiernan-directed movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. That was followed by 1990’s Predator 2, 2004’s Alien vs. Predator, 2007’s Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem, 2010’s Predators, 2018’s The Predator, 2022’s Prey, and 2025’s Predator: Killer of Killers.

Trachtenberg directed both Prey and Predator: Killer of Killers, the latter of which was released on Hulu this past June. The synopsis for that movie reads, “The anthology story follows three of the fiercest warriors in human history: a Viking raider guiding her young son on a bloody quest for revenge, a ninja in feudal Japan who turns against his Samurai brother in a brutal battle for succession, and a WWII pilot who takes to the sky to investigate an otherworldly threat to the Allied cause. But while all these warriors are killers in their own right, they are merely prey for their new opponent – the ultimate killer of killers.”

Predator: Badlands will be released in United States theaters on November 7, 2025, from 20th Century Studios.

News.Az