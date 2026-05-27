Spain wants EU states to retain say in barring foreign telco providers
Spain wants EU member states to retain a say over which countries, suppliers or products can be barred from infrastructure projects under a stronger European Cybersecurity Act whose overall direction it supports, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday.
The spokesperson at the digital transformation ministry told Reuters the issue touched on national sovereignty, as set out in EU treaties, News.az reports, citing Reuters.
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The comments come as the European Commission plans a revision of the Cybersecurity Act to phase out components and equipment from high-risk suppliers in critical sectors.
The plan is expected to affect Chinese companies including Huawei.
The proposals, still under negotiation, would give Brussels the power to ban the use of equipment from high-risk suppliers in the EU market.
Spain backs strengthening the Cybersecurity Act but wants it done within a legally sound framework consistent with the division of powers in EU treaties, the ministry said.
Any classification of suppliers should be based on objective, proportionate and workable technical criteria, ensuring legal certainty and respect for national sovereignty, the ministry added.
Earlier in May, the Commission recommended that member states exclude Huawei and ZTE technology from local telecom operators' connectivity infrastructure.
Last year, Spain cancelled a fibre-optic service contract with Telefonica
By Faig Mahmudov