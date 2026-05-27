Spain wants EU states to retain say in barring foreign telco providers

Spain wants EU states to retain say in barring foreign telco providers

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Spain wants EU member states to retain a say over which countries, suppliers or products can be barred ​from infrastructure projects under a stronger ‌European Cybersecurity Act whose overall direction it supports, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The spokesperson at the ​digital transformation ministry told Reuters the issue touched ​on national sovereignty, as set out in EU ⁠treaties, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

The comments come as the European Commission plans a revision ​of the Cybersecurity Act to phase out components and equipment ​from high-risk suppliers in critical sectors.

The plan is expected to affect Chinese companies including Huawei.

The proposals, still under negotiation, would give Brussels ​the power to ban the use of equipment from ​high-risk suppliers in the EU market.

Spain backs strengthening the ‌Cybersecurity ⁠Act but wants it done within a legally sound framework consistent with the division of powers in EU treaties, the ministry said.

Any classification ​of suppliers ​should be ⁠based on objective, proportionate and workable technical criteria, ensuring legal certainty and respect for national ​sovereignty, the ministry added.

Earlier in May, the ​Commission ⁠recommended that member states exclude Huawei and ZTE technology from local telecom operators' connectivity infrastructure.

Last ⁠year, ​Spain cancelled a fibre-optic service contract ​with Telefonica over the use of Huawei equipment.

News.Az