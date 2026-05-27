WHO calls for ceasefire in eastern Congo as Ebola outbreak worsens

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The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has called for an immediate ceasefire in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), warning that ongoing conflict is accelerating the spread of a growing Ebola outbreak and hampering efforts to contain the disease.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the combination of armed conflict and a rapidly expanding outbreak poses a serious threat to public health in the region. He noted that fighting has forced large numbers of people from their homes, increasing the risk of transmission in overcrowded displacement camps, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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The outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, for which there is currently no approved vaccine or treatment. The WHO declared the situation a public health emergency of international concern earlier this month as infections continued to rise.

According to health authorities, more than 900 suspected cases and over 200 suspected deaths have been reported across three eastern provinces, including North Kivu and South Kivu, areas affected by the activities of armed groups.

“Eastern DRC now faces a catastrophic collision of disease and conflict,” Tedros said, stressing that healthcare workers cannot effectively isolate patients or build trust within communities while violence continues.

Humanitarian organizations have also expressed alarm over the outbreak’s impact on children. Save the Children reported that approximately one quarter of confirmed fatalities have been among children and called for stronger infection prevention measures.

Despite ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions in eastern Congo, clashes have continued, leaving millions displaced. Neighboring Uganda has also reported severe overcrowding at refugee reception facilities near the border.

Aid agencies are deploying additional personnel and medical supplies to affected areas, but insecurity and attacks on healthcare workers have complicated response efforts. International donors have pledged around $500 million to support outbreak control measures, although health officials say not all of the funding has yet been released.

Health experts warn that containing the outbreak will require improved access to affected communities, stronger surveillance measures, and greater security for medical teams operating in the region.

News.Az