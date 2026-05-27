Uganda closes border with DR Congo to contain Ebola outbreak

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Uganda ordered Wednesday the immediate closure of its border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) amid a rise in cases of a rare Ebola strain.

In a statement, the Ugandan Ministry of Health said the decision was taken by the National Task Force on Ebola Response amid growing concerns over cross-border movements between the two countries, which authorities said posed a heightened risk of the virus spreading into Uganda, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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The move follows reports that some Congolese patients crossed into Uganda before the Ebola outbreak was officially declared in the DRC on May 15, exposing Ugandan health workers to the virus.

The ministry said only authorized Ebola response teams, humanitarian operations, food and cargo transportation and essential security personnel will be allowed to move between the two countries.

Uganda's immigration authority was directed to enforce the restrictions and permit entry only to approved personnel operating under strict health protocols.

News.Az