NY, NJ probe FIFA's ticketing practices, state officials say

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The attorneys general of New York and New Jersey have issued a subpoena to FIFA over its ticketing practices following recent media reports that raised concerns about the seat locations assigned to fans at matches.

In a joint statement released on Wednesday, the state officials said they are seeking information related to FIFA’s ticketing operations after complaints emerged that some spectators did not receive seats matching their expectations or purchased categories, News.az reports.

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The investigation comes as scrutiny grows over ticket allocation and seating arrangements at major international football events hosted in the United States. The attorneys general did not provide details about the scope of the subpoena but said they are examining whether consumers were treated fairly during the ticket purchasing process.

The officials stressed that sports fans deserve transparency and accurate information when buying tickets for major events and that organizers must meet consumer protection standards.

FIFA has not yet publicly commented on the subpoena or the allegations cited by the attorneys general.

The move marks the latest challenge for the governing body of world football as it prepares for upcoming tournaments in North America, where demand for tickets is expected to remain exceptionally high.

News.Az