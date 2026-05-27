Fire breaks out at Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran

Fire breaks out at Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran

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A fire broke out in an administrative building at Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon in the airport's customs building, News.az reports.

The fire was extinguished by firefighters.

Airport authorities said no one inside the building or in the surrounding area was injured, and the incident did not affect the airport's flight schedule or operations.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are currently under investigation by experts.

News.Az