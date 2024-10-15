Russia and India join forces in the Arctic, leaving China aside

Russia and India are strengthening their cooperation in Arctic shipbuilding and the development of the Northern Sea Route, aiming to implement large-scale projects without China’s involvement, News.Az reports.

A significant step in this direction was the meeting of the working group in New Delhi on October 10, 2024, where key initiatives within the framework of this partnership were discussed.During the meeting, special attention was paid to increasing the volume of cargo transit between Russia and India through the Northern Sea Route, which is seen as a promising alternative to traditional routes between Northern Europe and East Asia. The preparation of Indian sailors for navigation in Arctic conditions was also discussed, allowing India to participate more actively in polar trade and navigation.One of the central topics of the talks was joint shipbuilding projects. Strengthening India’s industrial potential will enable Russia to diversify its production amid the pressure of Western sanctions. The parties also reviewed a draft intergovernmental memorandum on shipping cooperation, which will create a foundation for long-term initiatives in this area.A key outcome of the meeting was the agreement on the construction of icebreakers. Under the supervision of the state corporation ROSATOM, four non-nuclear icebreakers will be built in India. The total cost of the project is estimated at more than 6,000 crore rupees (approximately 750 million USD). Two Indian shipbuilding companies—one state-owned and one private—are involved in the project and are already negotiating with the Indian government.This cooperation opens new opportunities for India in the shipbuilding industry, especially in the construction of vessels designed to operate in harsh Arctic conditions. For Russia, the project holds strategic importance as it contributes to the development of the Northern Sea Route as an alternative trade route between Europe and Asia . Reducing transit times through the Arctic could significantly reshape global trade flows, especially as climate change makes new routes more accessible.The fact that Russia and India are undertaking these initiatives without China’s participation stands out, highlighting the two countries' desire to pursue their own strategy in the Arctic region without relying on Beijing’s dominant influence.Moreover, this partnership with India helps Russia mitigate the impact of Western sanctions. Cooperation with Indian shipbuilders enables Russia to maintain and expand production capacity despite external restrictions.The collaboration between Russia and India in Arctic shipbuilding and the development of the Northern Sea Route represents an important step in advancing bilateral relations and opens new prospects for both countries. This partnership will allow India to enhance its influence in the Arctic region while enabling Russia to achieve its strategic goals of developing infrastructure and increasing economic activity in the Arctic.

