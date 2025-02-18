Russia-US talks in Riyadh wrap up after 4.5 hours of discussions - VIDEO/UPDATED

Russia-US talks in Riyadh wrap up after 4.5 hours of discussions - VIDEO/UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

High-level talks of the Russian and US delegations have concluded in Riyadh, the meeting lasted about 4.5 hours.

The talks started around 7:30 a.m. GMT. After about two hours and a half, the sides took a 15-minute break, and after an additional hour passed, the participants left for lunch, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Russia was represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, national security adviser Mike Waltz, and special envoy for the Middle East Stephen Witkoff were participating in the negotiations. The talks were held in one of the royal family's palaces - Al Diriyah in the Albasateen complex.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Elon Musk holds xAI meeting after staff departures

Netanyahu and Trump wrap up meeting after nearly 3 hours

Trump meets Netanyahu at White House

Lukashenko rejects Trump

US-Russia dialogue has kicked off in Saudi Arabia, News.Az reports citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The Russian delegation has already arrived in Riyadh for talks with the US side.

News.Az