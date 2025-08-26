Watch: Moment massive dust storm rolls across Arizona skies

+ ↺ − 16 px

A massive dust storm surged through parts of Arizona, creating a striking wall of dark dust in Pinal County.

The thick wall of dark dust in Pinal County was carried by thunderstorm winds - a phenomenon known as a haboob, according to the National Weather Service, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The term haboob comes from Arabic and refers to a "strong wind" or "gale". In the United States they are most common in the southwest.

Dust storm blankets everything in its path as it rolls through the Phoenix, Arizona, area. pic.twitter.com/FpecQcryHo — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 26, 2025

News.Az