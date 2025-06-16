Week in Gaza : Civilian deaths mount as aid sites targeted, military operations escalate

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel–Palestine conflict reached new levels of intensity this past week as Israeli military operations continued across the Gaza Strip, leaving scores of civilians dead and drawing sharp criticism from international organizations over the targeting of humanitarian aid sites, News.Az reports.

Timeline of Escalation: June 9–16, 2025

June 9 – Aid Flotilla Intercepted

Israeli naval forces intercepted the UK-flagged vessel Madleen in international waters. Part of the Gaza Freedom Flotilla, the ship was carrying humanitarian aid and a dozen international activists, including Swedish climate advocate Greta Thunberg. All individuals were detained and later deported, sparking condemnation from rights groups.

On the ground, Israeli forces conducted operations in Khan Younis, destroying what they described as a Hamas tunnel beneath the European Hospital. Several militants were reportedly killed.

June 10 – Mass Casualties at Aid Points

A devastating airstrike hit the Gaza office of Médicos del Mundo, killing eight people, including four children. Hours later, at least 36 Palestinians were shot dead and more than 200 injured when Israeli forces opened fire near a food distribution center in Rafah. The United Nations condemned the attack, calling it a “horrifying breach of humanitarian law.”

June 11–12 – Continued Military Pressure

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) expanded operations across Rafah and Deir al-Balah. While Israel claims to be targeting militant infrastructure, Palestinian health authorities reported dozens of civilian casualties. In retaliation, Palestinian factions launched rocket barrages into southern Israel. Most were intercepted by the Iron Dome system.

June 13–14 – Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

A second deadly incident near a food distribution point claimed over 40 more Palestinian lives. Human rights monitors reported that basic aid delivery has become nearly impossible in many parts of Gaza.

Amnesty International and the UN released satellite imagery showing widespread destruction of the Khuza’a neighborhood. Entire residential blocks had been flattened, raising further concerns over the proportionality of Israeli airstrikes.

June 15–16 – UN Condemnation and Rising Toll

UN agencies issued a joint statement condemning the Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation system as “lethal and ineffective.” Aid groups say the system is exposing civilians to violence rather than protecting them.

The Palestinian death toll surpassed 55,000, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. Over 70% of the dead are believed to be civilians, including thousands of women and children.

International Reaction

Waves of criticism came from international NGOs, the UN, and multiple governments, calling for:

An immediate humanitarian ceasefire

Independent investigations into attacks on aid convoys

Unfettered access for humanitarian agencies

Israel, however, insists that its military campaign will continue until all Hamas capabilities are “dismantled.”

Conclusion

This past week has marked one of the deadliest phases of the current war in Gaza, with humanitarian systems collapsing and the civilian population bearing the brunt of the violence. As aid dries up and attacks persist, calls for international intervention and ceasefire negotiations are intensifying.

News.Az