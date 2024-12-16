'Yellowstone' Season 5: A bitter farewell to Jamie Dutton and the preservation of John’s ranch

'Yellowstone' Season 5: A bitter farewell to Jamie Dutton and the preservation of John’s ranch

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the dramatic Season 5 finale of Yellowstone, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) receives the patriarchal funeral he long deserved, ensuring the preservation of the Yellowstone Ranch for future generations.

Photo: Paramount Network

John Dutton was buried on Yellowstone Ranch with his ancestors

Beth kills her brother Jamie after their daddy's funeral

Photo: Paramount Network

As the ranch is sold back to the Native Americans who originally owned it, the series delivers emotional goodbyes, including John’s peaceful rest in the perfect coffin, symbolizing the enduring legacy of his fight to protect the land, News.Az reports, citing USA Today. But no farewell is as dramatic as the violent death of Attorney General Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), who finally receives tough family justice for his role in his father's death. His long-coming demise is surprising only by its level of brutality.The final six-episode run started with John Dutton's murder by professional hitmen, and his body examined on a morgue table after Costner left the series following a protracted squabble with creator and executive producer Taylor Sheridan. Sunday's mournful cowboy funeral is the perfect "Yellowstone" send-off: attended only by his family, the bunkhouse crew, and three close friends. Jamie isn't invited and has no idea it's even going on.Rip and company even dig John's burial hole in the ranch cemetery, surrounded by generations of Dutton headstones. John is placed next to both his previously deceased wife, Evelyn (Gretchen Mol), and their eldest child, Lee (Dave Annable).Each attendee places a white rose on the casket to say final farewells. Beth, plotting her next move, leans close to her beloved father's casket and vows with a whisper, "I will avenge you," before staggering away.Rip gets the best funeral lines, dismissing the preacher with, "I think we’re about prayed out. If he ain’t in heaven, then he ain’t going. Or there ain’t one."Jamie seems to be in the clear after making the speech of his life to assure the public he will find the governor's killer and that he had absolutely nothing to do with slain lawyer Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri), who had hired the hitmen. Suggesting he had anything to do with Atwood (his secret girlfriend) would be the real crime.But Jamie can't even pour a victory drink at home because Beth is waiting with a tire iron surprise. She slams Jamie and covers his face with bear spray. It's a savage battle: Jamie regains the brawling advantage, loses it in typical villain style, and then regains it.Just before he can finally strangle Beth, Rip charges in and opens a big old can of what-for on Jamie. But Beth demands the final honor of killing her longtime nemesis: She stabs her heartless brother in the chest."Look at me," bloody Beth tells the dying Jamie. "I'm going to be the last thing you'll ever see."Dead Jamie is dumped in the family's secret "train station," where generations of Dutton enemies have been tossed into silent eternity. Rip soaks Jamie's car in gasoline and tosses a match inside. It's the perfect "Yellowstone" revenge, as Beth convincingly tells police that Jamie beat her and fled after she confronted her brother about their father's death.The police will be looking for Jamie for a long time. But both Jamie and Atwood's firm, Market Equities, will take the fall for everything.Kayce sells Yellowstone Ranch for $1.25 an acre and Elsa Dutton rises from the dead to declare victoryKayce cryptically suggested the Yellowstone sale at the end of last week's episode, and the hard-headed financial wonder Beth loved the idea. In Sunday's episode, Kayce sells the largest ranch in Montana to Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), the chairman of the Confederated Tribes of Broken Rock.

News.Az