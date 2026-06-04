Guinea-Bissau opposition leader placed under house arrest

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A military court in Guinea-Bissau on Thursday ordered opposition leader Domingos Simões Pereira to remain under house arrest after he was questioned again over allegations of plotting a coup against the military government, according to his lawyer.

Pereira, leader of the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC), was detained when the army overthrew President Umaro Sissoco Embalo on November 26 last year, News.Az reports, citing RFI.

He was released under house arrest in January but has been accused of involvement in at least two attempted coups, one in 2023 and one in October 2025.

Heavy security surrounded the court where Pereira appeared on Thursday.

Joao Paulo Indeque, one of Pereira’s lawyers, told reporters his client had answered all of the judges’ questions.

“Domingos Simoes Pereira did not participate in any attempt to subvert the constitutional order. He knew nothing about it, we are certain of that,” Indeque added.

The West African nation has seen four coups d’etat and several attempted overthrows since its independence in 1974. General Horta N’Tam leads the current military government.

News.Az