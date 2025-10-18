1 dead, 1 wounded in residential fire in Philippine capital

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 10-year-old girl died in a fire that tore through a densely populated community and displaced around 70 families in the Philippine capital, the Bureau of Fire Protection said Saturday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The bureau said the girl was fast asleep inside her house when the fire broke out in Pasay City before midnight Friday. Her body was found under a burned roof early Saturday.

The victim's mother was working in a nearby food stall when the fire broke out. There was no information on where her father was at the time of the fire.

A 44-year-old male resident suffered a laceration on the left shoulder.

The bureau said that the fire quickly spread through houses made from light materials and with narrow alleyways. It took firefighters more than one hour to extinguish the fire.

An investigation is underway to find out the cause of the blaze. The displaced residents were temporarily housed in a local school.

