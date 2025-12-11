1 dead, 3 trapped in Gwangju Library collapse

+ ↺ − 16 px

A steel structure collapsed at a library construction site in Gwangju on Thursday, leaving one worker dead and three others trapped, local authorities said.

The accident occurred at 1:58 p.m. when part of the building framework suddenly gave way. Firefighters rescued a 47-year-old worker who was found in cardiac arrest; he was transported to a hospital but later pronounced dead, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Rescue teams located a second worker and were working to free him, while two others remained unaccounted for as search operations continued.

Fire officials said the collapse happened while ready-mixed concrete was being poured. According to a construction site representative, the rooftop of the second floor appeared to have fallen onto the first floor, with no support structures installed between the floors at the time.

The library project, funded by the Gwangju metropolitan government, is being built on the site of a former waste incineration plant. The facility was planned to span 11,286 square meters, with two above-ground floors and two basement levels, at a cost of 51.6 billion won (US$35 million).

News.Az