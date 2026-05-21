US releases 20 Iranian sailors off Singapore

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Twenty Iranian sailors who were detained by the U.S. in Singaporean waters have returned to Iran following diplomatic efforts, Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan said on Thursday.

In statements carried by the Mehr News Agency, Reza Amiri Moghadam thanked the Pakistani government for its “humanitarian and goodwill” efforts in securing the release of the sailors, who he said had been in “difficult conditions” after their ship was seized, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu agency.

According to the diplomat, the sailors were transferred from Singapore to Islamabad following diplomatic efforts before returning to Iran hours later.

On Friday, Pakistan said 31 seafarers, including 11 Pakistani nationals and 20 Iranian citizens, have been successfully repatriated from vessels seized by the US in a high-seas operation.

Earlier this month, the US transferred to Pakistan an Iranian-linked vessel intercepted by the US Navy after it allegedly attempted to breach a blockade on Iranian ports, along with 22 crew members for repatriation to Iran. The crew members were later returned to Tehran.

Last month, the US military intercepted at least three Iranian-flagged tankers in Asian waters as Washington imposed a blockade on Iran’s maritime trade.

News.Az