Putin, Lukashenko conduct joint nuclear drill

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On the afternoon of May 21, Russia and Belarus began a joint nuclear forces exercise, with Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko observing via video link.

Russia has been conducting exercises on the preparation and use of nuclear forces from May 19–21. Belarus has been conducting nuclear exercises since May 18, News.Az reports, citing Meduza.

The exercises, as previously reported, will include working through issues related to the joint preparation and use of nuclear weapons stationed in Belarus.

Russia has deployed tactical (non-strategic) nuclear weapons in Belarus, which can be used for battlefield strikes and strikes against remote targets.

News.Az