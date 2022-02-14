1 killed, over a dozen injured in train collision near Munich

+ ↺ − 16 px

Police said two commuter trains collided on a stretch of track in southern Munich. An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway, News.Az reports citing DW.

One person was killed and at least 14 others were injured in a collision of two commuter trains near Munich on Monday evening, according to German police.

In a brief situation report posted on Twitter, Munich police said that the two trains collided in the area of Ebenhausen-Schäftlarn station, which is situated southwest of the Bavarian capital.

Initial findings show the two trains collided on a single-track route, the cause is unclear and is being investigated.

