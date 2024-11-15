10 injured in Istanbul factory fire

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fire broke out at a factory in Türkiye's Istanbul on Friday, injuring 10 people from smoke inhalation, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

The fire erupted at a three-story medical device manufacturing factory, which covers an area of 10,000 square meters in the Esenyurt district on the European side of the city, the report said, adding that the reason behind the blaze remained undetermined.Multiple police units, firefighting crews, and medical teams were dispatched to the scene, and workers at the factory and nearby facilities were evacuated.Ten individuals affected by smoke inhalation were treated on-site by medical teams, the report added, noting that firefighters are still working to extinguish the fire.

News.Az