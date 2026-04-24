Iran set to resume international flights from Tehran airport

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran will resume international passenger flights from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport starting Saturday, with Istanbul and Muscat among the first destinations.

Ramin Kashef Azar, CEO of Imam Khomeini Airport City, said that international passenger services will restart on April 25 after being suspended during the war, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

He said round-trip flights to Istanbul and Muscat have been approved so far, while permissions for additional domestic and international routes will be gradually issued depending on demand.

“All infrastructure and navigation systems are fully operational, and there are no issues for conducting flights,” he said.

During the ceasefire period, the airport continued cargo operations, although foreign airlines had relocated their aircraft from the facility, he added.

News.Az