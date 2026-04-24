Norway eyes 16+ age limit for social media access

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Norway plans to introduce a minimum age of 16 for social media use, tightening existing regulations and placing responsibility on technology companies to verify users’ ages, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said on Friday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The proposal is expected to be submitted to parliament later this year.

Under the plan, access to social media platforms would be prohibited until January 1 of the year in which a user turns 16. If approved by lawmakers, the measure could come into effect as early as next year.

“We have listened to consultation input, including from children and young people who pointed us in that direction,” said Children and Families Minister Lene Vågslid.

The government had earlier considered a 15-year age limit based on date of birth but has now opted for a stricter and more uniform approach.

Authorities argue that allowing all users born in the same year to gain access at the same time would help prevent social divisions within school classes.

News.Az