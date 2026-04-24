US–Iran tanker war escalates: Hormuz turns into global flashpoint

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tensions between the United States and Iran have sharply escalated in the Strait of Hormuz, turning one of the world’s most critical energy corridors into a zone of heightened military friction and raising concerns over wider regional escalation.

Washington has significantly expanded its naval operations in the region, signalling a shift from deterrence towards more active disruption. US forces have increased patrols across the Persian Gulf, intercepted vessels suspected of transporting Iranian oil in violation of sanctions, and carried out boarding operations targeting ships linked to Tehran’s so-called “shadow fleet”. These tankers, often operating under flags of convenience and opaque ownership structures, have long been used by Iran to circumvent Western restrictions on its energy exports.

According to available estimates, more than 30 vessels have been intercepted since the latest phase of escalation began, with several seized outright. The US Navy has also intensified surveillance operations, deploying additional reconnaissance assets and working alongside regional partners to monitor shipping lanes and identify suspicious cargo flows. In parallel, reports indicate that US commanders have been authorised to take direct action against Iranian small boats suspected of laying naval mines — a development that underscores the growing risk of direct confrontation.

Iran, however, has responded in kind, adopting an increasingly assertive maritime posture.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has carried out a series of high-profile naval operations in recent days, including the seizure of at least two container ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian forces have also opened fire on vessels accused of violating maritime regulations, signalling that Tehran is prepared to assert control over one of the world’s most strategically important waterways.

In effect, Iran appears to be seeking greater leverage over the strait. Officials in Tehran have indicated they may regulate shipping traffic more aggressively and have even suggested the possibility of imposing transit conditions or informal restrictions on vessels passing through the corridor. While such measures would likely contravene international norms, they reflect Iran’s broader strategy of using geography as a geopolitical instrument.

The Strait of Hormuz is not simply another maritime route — it is a critical artery of global energy flows. Approximately 20% of the world’s oil supply, or around 20–21 million barrels per day, passes through this narrow passage linking the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea. Any disruption, even temporary, has immediate and far-reaching consequences for global markets.

Those consequences are already becoming visible.

With shipping increasingly exposed to risk and insurance premiums rising sharply, parts of the tanker fleet have begun to avoid the region altogether. This has reduced available transport capacity and created bottlenecks in supply chains. As a result, oil prices have surged, with Brent crude climbing above $100–107 per barrel amid growing concerns over prolonged disruption.

Market volatility has also intensified. Analysts warn that up to 14–15 million barrels per day of production could be indirectly affected by the crisis, as exporters scale back shipments or reroute cargo to avoid potential attacks. Even countries not directly involved in the confrontation are beginning to feel the impact, as higher energy costs feed into inflation and disrupt economic planning.

Financial markets are reacting accordingly. Stock indices across Asia and emerging economies have shown increased volatility, while investors are shifting capital towards traditional safe-haven assets such as gold and US Treasury bonds. The uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz has emerged as a key risk factor shaping global investor sentiment.

Beyond immediate market reactions, the geopolitical implications are significant.

The current standoff is increasingly being described as a new phase of the so-called “tanker war”, echoing confrontations of the late 1980s but on a potentially larger scale. Unlike previous episodes, however, today’s crisis is unfolding within a far more interconnected global economy, where disruptions to energy supply chains can trigger cascading effects across industries and regions.

Energy experts warn the situation could evolve into one of the most significant supply shocks in decades, comparable in scale to the oil crises of the 1970s. In such a scenario, sustained high prices could slow global economic growth, increase production costs, and place additional pressure on emerging markets already facing financial constraints.

At the same time, the strategic stakes for both sides remain extremely high.

For the United States, maintaining freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is a core strategic objective, aimed at stabilising global markets and reassuring Gulf allies. For Iran, the strait represents one of its few remaining leverage points amid sanctions and international isolation. By demonstrating its ability to disrupt or influence this chokepoint, Tehran seeks to strengthen its negotiating position and deter further pressure.

The risk, however, lies in miscalculation.

With both sides operating in close proximity and adopting increasingly assertive tactics, the likelihood of an incident is rising. A single misinterpreted manoeuvre, warning shot, or clash at sea could escalate into a broader military confrontation, drawing in regional actors and potentially disrupting not only oil flows but global trade routes more broadly.

If tensions continue to rise, the Strait of Hormuz risks shifting from a contested zone into a heavily militarised chokepoint — with long-term consequences for energy security, international shipping, and geopolitical stability.

At this stage, both Washington and Tehran appear prepared for further escalation, effectively making the Persian Gulf the central theatre of geopolitical confrontation in 2026.

News.Az