Samsung chip output falls amid worker wage protest
Source: Reuters
Production of foundry and memory chips at Samsung Electronics facilities in South Korea dropped sharply during Thursday’s overnight shift, falling by 58% and 18% respectively, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
The decline came as unionised workers attended a rally demanding higher wages, according to the company’s union.
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The protest disrupted operations at key chip plants.
Samsung declined to comment on the situation.
By Nijat Babayev