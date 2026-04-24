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Samsung chip output falls amid worker wage protest

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Samsung chip output falls amid worker wage protest
Source: Reuters

Production of foundry and memory chips at Samsung Electronics facilities in South Korea dropped sharply during Thursday’s overnight shift, falling by 58% and 18% respectively, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The decline came as unionised workers attended a rally demanding higher wages, according to the company’s union.

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The protest disrupted operations at key chip plants.

Samsung declined to comment on the situation.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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