+ ↺ − 16 px

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coaching staff has clarified the team’s strategy regarding the roles of MS Dhoni and Sanju Samson.

Following Dhoni’s recovery from a calf injury, the legendary veteran is set to resume his full responsibilities on the field, News.Az reports, citing Inside Sport.

There has been a lot of talk about MS Dhoni this IPL 2026 season, but one thing hasn’t changed: the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are still waiting for him. Not the captain, not the management, and not even the medical staff alone. He plays when he thinks he’s ready. CSK will wait if he doesn’t. Easy and hard at the same time.

RECOMMENDED STORIES FIFA told clubs to ignore Russia sanctions

However, if we talk about how CSK are planning to bring him back, it won’t be a soft launch. He won’t be eased into the side by playing just as an ‘Impact player’. When Dhoni returns in IPL 2026, he will return as a full-time wicketkeeper, which also means Sanju Samson will have to give up the gloves. It is an interesting call since the ‘Impact Player’ rule is perfectly made for instances like this – when a player can contribute with the bat but isn’t at 100% with injury risks.

Dhoni hasn’t played a single game this season because of a calf strain picked up before the tournament. He has already missed seven matches, and while CSK have managed to stay afloat with three wins, the absence has been felt in crunch moments.

The chatter around his comeback has been constant, especially after he resumed training and was seen keeping wickets in the nets. But Hussey’s update after the MI game has allowed fans to sneak onto CSK’s plans.

MS Dhoni’s IPL 2026 comeback not long way now



While speaking at the post-match press conference, Michael Hussey divulged that when Dhoni returns, he will be back behind the stumps. However, it comes with its own risks, as a keeper’s workload is huge, with him squatting up and down with every delivery bowled. Dhoni, who is coming back after a calf injury, can feel the toll. Also, he isn’t a youngster anymore.

“I’m quite sure he’ll be back behind the stumps. The main concern is the calf injury, it’s about the running, especially late in the innings when he may need to push hard for ones and twos. He just needs to ensure the calf is strong enough to handle that workload. From a skill perspective, we know exactly what MS Dhoni can do as a wicketkeeper, and he’s batting really well. It’s now about regaining full confidence in that calf,” Hussey added.

The fact that the CSK management is becoming clear about Dhoni’s role should give you enough signs that Thala is as close to his IPL comeback as he has ever been. Previously, Hussey was the same guy who was clueless about Dhoni’s injury update.

That’s significant because the rule has been around since IPL 2023 and yet CSK have never used Dhoni in that role. Not even last year, when he was managing a knee issue and batted even at No. 8, facing just 11.15 balls per innings on average. Most teams would have taken the easier route by hiding him in the field, use him only when needed with the bat. CSK haven’t done that, and they aren’t about to start now. Dhoni’s invaluable suggestions behind the stumps are of utmost important, something they would miss if he opts for the ‘Impact Player’ option.

Batting isn’t the issue, the calf is



What’s interesting is that, by Hussey’s own admission, Dhoni is striking the ball cleanly in the nets. There’s no visible dip in timing or power. That part of his game looks intact.

“He’s progressing really well. I know he’s pushing hard to return as soon as possible, and the fans are eager to see MS Dhoni back on the field. We’re hopeful it could be in the next few games, but he needs to be close to 100% to give his best. He’s been batting well in the nets and looks in good touch, now it’s also about being able to run hard between the wickets,” Hussey explained.

That’s the real hurdle. In modern T20 cricket, especially at the death, you’re not surviving on boundaries alone. You need to convert ones into twos, put pressure on fielders, and keep the scoreboard ticking even when the big shots don’t come off. Dhoni’s template is also of settling himself on the crease before going gung-ho. For a 44-year-old coming off a calf injury, that’s the biggest test.

News.Az