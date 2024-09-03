11 killed, 13 injured as bus rams into crowd in China

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 11 people have been confirmed dead and 13 others injured after a bus ran into a crowd of students and adults at the gate of a middle school in east China's Shandong Province on Tuesday morning, according to police in Dongping County.

The accident occurred at 7:27 a.m. when the rental bus for transporting students "lost control" and crashed into pedestrians on the roadside, the police said, News.Az reports citing Xinhua. Among the injured, one person remains in critical condition, while the others are stable.The bus driver has been detained and the cause of the accident is still under investigation, according to the police.

