South Africa receives 3.5 mln doses of FMD vaccine from Argentina to curb outbreak

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South Africa received the first batch of 3.5 million doses of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) vaccines as the government intensifies efforts to contain the outbreak and protect the country's livestock sector, Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen said on Sunday.

The minister called on provincial governments to accelerate vaccination campaigns, saying the shipment from Argentina was the largest single consignment of FMD vaccines ever imported into the country, News.az reports, citing BBC.

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"This is a moment that demands partnership and collective action. Commercial and communal farmers, veterinarians, industry bodies, and government all have a role to play if we are to defeat this disease and secure the future of our livestock sector," he said.

According to Steenhuisen, South Africa had secured 13.5 million vaccine doses by the end of May as part of a broader strategy to achieve "FMD free with vaccination" status and safeguard food security, rural livelihoods, and agricultural exports.

He added that additional vaccine consignments are expected to support booster vaccination programs aimed at strengthening long-term immunity among the national cattle herd.

News.Az